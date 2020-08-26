Cybertip leads to child pornography investigation, charges for one man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at his home in Kannapolis and brought multiple charges that he possessed child pornography.
Carlos Montoya Hernandez, 20, of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis was charged on Monday with ten felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they had received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Hernandez. The sheriff’s office began an investigation in late June.
According to the warrants, Hernandez was found to be in possession of pictures that showed explicit sexual activity involving adults and children aged 2-10 years old.
The images were found on a phone and tablet owned by Hernandez.
Hernandez is out of jail on a bond of $50,000.
