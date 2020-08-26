CMS launches school bus hotspots, dozens turnout for stable internet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a change of scenery for fourth grader Diamond Connelly, but she doesn’t mind.
“I love going outside,” she said while sitting outside with her siblings in the Latin American Coallition parking lot.
Wednesday, Diamond and her siblings got to log on for remote classes with solid internet. It’s something they haven’t had until then.
But thanks to a new initiative by Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools her dad, Reginald Sr, says WiFi is now one less stress on their family.
“I just come here and they can get on it and do their work themselves,” says Reginald Sr.
“The idea is to come together as a community to close the internet access divide,” says Director of Community Partnerships and Family Engagement with CMS, Rosanna Saladin-Subero.
So far, CMS has launched two of the school bus hots pots - one in the Latin American Coalition parking lot and another at Bloomfield Acres.
The buses are strategically located in neighborhoods, says Saladin-Subero, “...who were saying they didn’t have internet access.”
CMS families aren’t allowed to sit inside the bus while doing their work during the day, but the internet signal is strong enough to reach across the entire parking lot.
CMS school resource officers patrol the areas for safety during the day.
School bus hot spots will be located at Bloomfield Acres and in the parking lot of the Latin American Coalition, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.