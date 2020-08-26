CMS Board approves partnerships with community-based remote learning sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has voted to allow CMS to contract with community-based organizations committed to establishing remote learning facilities for students.
The agreement follows emergency rules adopted by the North Carolina Child Care Commission Aug. 13 permitting organizations unlicensed as childcare providers to operate as remote learning facilities.
The emergency rules specify that community organizations may use their facilities to provide CMS students a safe place with adult supervision and internet connectivity to access all remote learning provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The sites will be facilities provided by the organizations. The district’s school buildings remain closed to students.
Approved organizations will be responsible for all employee background checks, insurance, appropriate staff-to-student ratios and meeting all requirements set forth by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety Services.
Organizations will also be responsible for fire and health inspections and naming CMS as an additional insured party on liability insurance.
The rules require that CMS be indemnified against any incident at the remote learning facility.
The district will establish an online application by Aug. 31 for interested organizations.
“We want to work with the community to explore every channel that could help our students continue learning during pandemic conditions,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “These organizations can help students by providing safe, productive learning environments.”
