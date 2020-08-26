CMPD sergeant disciplined over ‘inappropriate’ comments made during June 2 tear gas incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant has been suspended for two weeks after a private conversation was caught on body cam during a June 2 tear gas incident in uptown Charlotte.
CMPD is expected to publicly release video Wednesday of the incident, which happened on 4th Street during protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Min. The police sergeant’s comments, called inappropriate and incencitive by CMPD, were revealed as the footage was being reviewed.
A judge ordered release of the video after a court hearing on Friday, August 21, a CMPD source with knowledge of the court order told WBTV one day before the release. Members of the Charlotte City Council met in closed session Tuesday night to watch the video, which includes more than 100 hours from roughly 50 different video sources, including police body cameras, helicopter video and surveillance video from the Government Center.
In addition to being suspended for two weeks, the disciplined sergeant will not be eligible for certain promotions for a two year period of time. The conversation also sparked an internal investigation. Details of the conversation are expected to be revealed publicly in one of the 51 clips of video set to be released Wednesday afternoon.
CMPD says they petitioned for the release of the videos and wanted to be transparent with the community.
All officers are required to wear body camera and turn the cameras on when they encounter the public, police said during a Wednesday press briefing.
The actions that were taken on June 2, at the time, were within CMPD’s policy, officers say. But that policy has since changed.
Moving forward, CMPD says police will give orders loud and clear when a dispersal order is given. “We want to make sure everybody has an opportunity to leave,” police say on exit routes, which will not be blocked.
The video will bring additional transparency to an incident in which protesters said they were effectively trapped when CMPD officers deployed tear gas from both sides of 4th Street.
Video from Queen City Nerve first brought attention to the department’s use of chemical munitions during protests that night.
In the days following the incident, then-CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called what happened a mistake and said officers are working to continue to build trust.
CMPD requested the State Bureau of Investigation review the incident and, separately, filed a petition asking a judge to enter an order allowing the department to release the video.
At the conclusion of Friday’s hearing, the CMPD source said, a judge entered an order allowing the department to show the video to council on Tuesday and to release the video publicly after noon on Wednesday.
The hearing was not made public on any court calendar or publicized ahead of time.
The name of the suspended sergeant was not released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.