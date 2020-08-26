Catastrophic storm surge expected as Laura becomes Category 4 hurricane before landfall

(WBTV) - Wind and water levels are increasing as extremely dangerous Hurricane Laura has reached Category 4 strength and is taking aim at the northwest gulf coast.
Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding is expected along the northwest gulf coast Wednesday night.
The winds from Hurricane Laura have increased to 145mph sustained. They could go up to 150 mph before it makes landfall.
The storm surge may be an even bigger threat. It could reach 15-20 feet. Then there will be waves on top of that.
Some places will be unrecognizable by the time the sun comes up tomorrow.
National Hurricane Center Director, Ken Graham, has predicted the storm surge alone could be “unsurvivable”.
Between a category 4 storm and an overnight landfall, when it is harder to see, the people along the Gulf coast in the path of this storm will be dealing with the coronavirus on top of it all.
This is a serious situation.
The first major hurricane of the season will continue to strengthen before making landfall along the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast late tonight or early Thursday morning.
Currently, Laura is located southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving northwest near 15 mph.
While the system will weaken rapidly after making landfall. Laura will produce life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding over the next 36 hours, before moving north and east into the Ozarks and into the Tennessee Thursday evening into Friday.
As for Laura's local impact, there will probably be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers - mainly north of I-85 - late Friday into Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland, moving into the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday.
We will be monitoring the storm and will bring you the latest with the 5pm update from the NHC.
