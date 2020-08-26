Ashley Ridge High School student dies hours after football practice

Ashley Ridge High School student dies hours after football practice
Amari President was found unresponsive in the shower Tuesday evening after returning home from practice at Ashley Ridge High School. (Source: Norva Myles)
By Riley Bean | August 26, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 11:25 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old who died after attending football practice.

Amari President was found unresponsive in the shower Tuesday evening after returning home from practice at Ashley Ridge High School.

The coroner’s office says President was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.
The coroner’s office says President was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. (Source: Ashley Ridge High School)

The coroner’s office says President was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.

The body is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.