82-year-old man reported missing from Lincoln County, Silver Alert issued

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man who was reported missing from Lincoln County Tuesday.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for a missing endangered man, James Houston Keever.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keever, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He’s described as a white man, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 160 pounds, bald on top of his head with brown hair on side and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a yellow button up shirt, blue jeans and leather shoes when he went missing from Maple Lane in Lincolnton.
Officials gave a vehicle description of a black 2013 Nissan Altima, with North Carolina license plate number PCJ2212.
Anyone with information about James Houston Keever should call the Lincoln County Sheriff at 704-735-8202.
