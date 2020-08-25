Woman charged in stabbing sparked by argument over menu at Chinese restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of stabbing an employee outside a Chinese restaurant in west Charlotte last month has been identified and arrested.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday, July 12 at the Cottage II restaurant off Ashley Road. Surveillance video shows the suspect inside of the business shortly before the alleged stabbing.
Tuesday, police announced 22-year-old Skiasia Banner was arrested in the case and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
“The suspect walks inside the business. She gets into a few arguments with the victim, who is an employee of the business,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the argument was about a dispute regarding the restaurant’s menu. The surveillance footage shows the situation escalate inside of the business.
The video shows the suspect ball up her menu, fling it at the restaurant employees, and tear down part of the plastic COVID-19 safety barrier at the restaurant’s front counter.
“We’re seeing a serious trend of a lot of serious crimes that’s being occurred over minor situations. This all could have been handled differently and this shouldn’t have happened,” said Johnson.
Video shows the suspect turn to leave the restaurant after tearing part of the safety barrier. Two of the employees appear to chase after her.
“The suspect went into another business and came back and was armed with a knife as well as some vegetable oil. (She) went inside the store, got into another altercation, and the suspect ended up cutting the victim over the eye causing a serious injury,” explained Johnson.
Surveillance footage shows the employees come back inside of the business. The injured employee appears to be holding her own face.
“We don’t like seeing things like this – minor situations or minor altercations leading to serious injuries or even death. We just hate to see it and wish it was handled in a different way,” said the detective.
While police had clear images of the suspect in the surveillance footage, it took over a month to identify the suspect.
“Through an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers 22 year old Skiasia Banner was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, for an assault, that took place at a local restaurant,” Charlotte Crime Stoppers tweeted. “Thank you to all who sent tips.”
