Woman accused of killing man after possible sexual assault in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a woman is accused of killing a man after a possible sexual assault in Chester County Monday.
On Monday, around 2 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Lowry’s Highway in reference to a possible sexual assault.
When officials arrived, a woman identified as Lillian Tyndall came out of the house and told law enforcement there was a man inside the home with a gunshot wound.
The 40-year-old man, later identified as Cavis Simpson, was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head in a back bedroom.
Chester County EMS responded and pronounced Simpson dead at the scene. The Chester County Coroner’s Office responded shortly after.
After investigation, deputies say it was determined 42-year-old Lillian Tyndall killed Simpson.
Tyndall was arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She’s currently at the Chester County Detention Center.
