Winthrop University implements mandatory furlough plan to save $3 million

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - With approval from the Winthrop Board of Trustees and the Department of State Human Resources, Winthrop University has implemented a mandatory furlough program due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mandatory furlough program will be in effect from Sept. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, for an estimated cost savings of $3 million to the 2020-2021 budget.
Frequently Asked Questions about the furlough plan can be found here.
Officials say Winthrop University is facing several new challenges during the current COVID-19 pandemic including a reduction in key revenue sources and an expected decrease in future student enrollment for the 2020 – 2021 fiscal year.
For the fall 2020 semester, officials say housing and dining revenues alone have been reduced by 35 percent as a result of the two-week delay in bringing students to campus at the beginning of the semester, and the decision to ask students not to return to campus after the Thanksgiving break.
School officials say the university has already implemented a number of costsavings measures to address the shortfall, including campus-wide reductions in operating budget expenses, a freeze on hiring and allowing only essential travel.
As a result of the immediate need in FY2021, officials say it is necessary for the University to establish and implement a mandatory furlough plan due to the COVID-19 related revenue funding reductions.
Officials say the savings realized by the implementation of the mandatory furlough plan will provide additional revenue recovery to the already mentioned measures taken.
The Winthrop University Mandatory Furlough Plan will cover all faculty and staff (including temporary employees), except those specifically excluded below. New hires will also be subject to the Mandatory Furlough Plan.
The following employees are excluded from the Mandatory Furlough Plan:
- Adjunct instructional faculty hired on a course-by-course basis.
- Employees in positions that specifically require South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy certification as a law enforcement officer.
- Employees in federal or other externally funded positions if the terms of the funding prohibit the employees from participating in a mandatory furlough, or if applying the mandatory furlough to such positions will cause the University to otherwise violate or depart from the terms of the funding.
- Employees holding H-1B Visa status are excluded from participation in a mandatory furlough pursuant to Federal law.
- Student employees, including graduate assistants/associates.
- In the event of natural disaster, pandemic or declared state of emergency, additional exclusions or exceptions may be granted by the University President, if deemed necessary to preserve employee health and/or safety or the operational welfare of the University.
The Winthrop University Mandatory Furlough Plan requires employees covered by the Plan to take up to 20 unpaid furlough days between Sept. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Winthrop University anticipates the cost savings of the mandatory furlough program will be approximately $3 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, with a current regular employee census of 785 (as of July 16, 2020). This number does not include new hires expected in August.
Employees will be notified of the mandatory furlough in a campuswide email notification at least seven days before it goes into effect.
