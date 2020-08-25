‘We all need to do what we can’ WBTV viewer pays for internet for family who relied on library hot spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV viewers are stepping up to make the school year more successful for one family.
We first brought you the story of single mother Sharay Timmons and her four children a few weeks ago. After overcoming homelessness, they were relying on a hot spot from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Library for internet access.
That changed on Tuesday, after a woman was touched by this story and offered to pay for them to have broadband internet.
”When my coach is asking me if I did my homework, I can finally say yes!” 9-year-old Jarail Sanders said.
On Tuesday, a Spectrum technician set up internet in the house to replace a hot spot that this family of five had to rely on.
”To be able to just come home, get my work done, make sure they’re straight as far as their schooling goes,” mother Sharay Timmons said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better than this right now.”
It’s all possible because of one woman watching their story and wanting to help. She is now footing the bill so they can have reliable internet.
She wants to remain anonymous, but in a statement to WBTV says:
”I believe as a community we all need to do what we can to ensure that children have the best chance possible to maintain their current grade level through temporary remote learning until they are able to safely be back in school.“
”Sweet lady, she’s a blessing,” Timmons said. “I don’t know her like that, but I definitely love her.”
Another WBTV viewer wanting to help bought the children school supplies.
”I got headphones that are my favorite color,” 7-year-old SyOnna Hawkins said.
These acts of kindness are reminding them that even in this time of uncertainty, they are not alone.
”I’m happy that it’s still good people out there ya know,” Simmons said. “I’m actually shocked that it is. But I’m thankful for these people. I really am. Thank you guys.”
CMS estimates that around 16,000 students still do not have reliable internet access for remote learning.
Click here to donate to the CMS foundation which is raising money for more internet hotspots for students.
