Teen in China Grove charged in child pornography case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have charged a China Grove teen in connection with a child pornography investigation.
According to the report, Dante Kain Morales, 19, of Bostian Road, was charged Friday with felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The investigation in the case began in January.
The investigation began after the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the State Bureau of Investigation. The agency was investigating a case of child pornography.
Investigators determined a picture showing an undressed underage girl standing with an undressed adult male was uploaded to a computer.
On March 10, the SBI subpoenaed Windstream Communications for information from the Bostian Road address. That information linked Morales to child pornography, according to investigators.
The investigators seized the computer and flash drives when they searched the Bostian Road home.
Morales hired a lawyer by the time the arrest warrant was issued and turned himself into the magistrate’s office on Friday.
