Summer heat about to return to Carolinas, Laura getting stronger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy showers dot the Charlotte area again this morning, concentrated south of Charlotte. The showers should tend to die down by late morning, and the remainder of the day will be warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies.
High temperatures today will run in the middle 80s, making it the coolest day of the week ahead. A stray thundershower may flare up this afternoon or evening, but the chances are on the low side.
Low clouds may redevelop again tonight with lows near 70°.
A late-Summer warming trend will fire up for the second half of the workweek, with lower 90s in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, above average for this time of the year. While the heat builds back, the chance for rain will remain on the low side.
Tropical Storm Laura has now cleared western Cuba and has nothing but wide-open warm water in front of it as it plows toward the Texas coast. Given the warm water and low-shear environment, Laura is forecast to strengthen – perhaps rapidly - and Laura is now expected to make landfall on the Texas coast early Thursday as a category three – major – hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph, though it is possible it could be even stronger at landfall.
At this point, the remnants of Laura are forecast to trek through Kentucky and Virginia Friday into Saturday, and it is possible we in the WBTV viewing area could get some gusty winds with an elevated storm risk late Friday into Saturday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
