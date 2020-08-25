Strick Dalton Innovation Classroom Grant applications being accepted

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For over 30 years, Strick Dalton brought innovation, fun and caring to learning as a teacher and principal in Cabarrus County Schools. The Strick Dalton Innovation Classroom Grant will be awarded to the most innovative project that brings excitement to learning for students and a difference in the lives of students.
A product of Cabarrus County Schools, Strick began his schooling at Odell Elementary and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School as Senior Class President in 1970. He started his teaching career at Harrisburg School before moving to Hartsell Middle School to teach Social Studies in Dalton's Dungeon, an invigorating classroom located in the basement of the school which was highly revered by his students. He ultimately left behind his love of history and coaching sports to serve in administrator roles within CCS as both an assistant principal and a principal across the county. Strick's innovative spark, along with his unique dedication to students, teachers and staff lead the way at Northwest Cabarrus Middle, Odell Elementary, the Performance Learning Center and lastly at Royal Oaks Elementary.
After a brief retirement, Strick decided to return to the classroom for nine more years - most of which were at Concord Middle School, where his journey came full circle by creatively teaching Social Studies to middle school students.
The Cabarrus County Education Foundation is continuing Strick’s legendary innovation through this classroom grant named in his memory.
Applications will be available by the end of August on the CCEF website and due by October 30, 2020.
