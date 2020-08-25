Strick Dalton Innovation Classroom Grant applications being accepted

A product of Cabarrus County Schools, Strick began his schooling at Odell Elementary and graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School as Senior Class President in 1970. He started his teaching career at Harrisburg School before moving to Hartsell Middle School to teach Social Studies in Dalton's Dungeon, an invigorating classroom located in the basement of the school which was highly revered by his students. He ultimately left behind his love of history and coaching sports to serve in administrator roles within CCS as both an assistant principal and a principal across the county. Strick's innovative spark, along with his unique dedication to students, teachers and staff lead the way at Northwest Cabarrus Middle, Odell Elementary, the Performance Learning Center and lastly at Royal Oaks Elementary.