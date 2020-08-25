Rowan man says he was disrobed, beaten, robbed by three men after arranging what he thought was a date with woman on Facebook

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 41-year-old Rowan County man says the date with a woman he had met on Facebook didn’t go the way he had planned it.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the man had arranged to meet a woman he had been talking with over Facebook Messenger. He says the woman gave him her address, and he agreed to go over to “make a new friend.”
When the man arrived, he says three men answered the door. They attacked him, stripping him of his shorts and shoes, pulling his shirt over his head, and beating him in the face.
The man said when he tried to leave, the attackers made him kneel on the ground in front of his vehicle. They told him not to tell anyone about what had happened, and threatened to kill him.
The victim drove home wearing only his boxer shorts and socks. He called deputies after arriving back at his house.
The deputy noted that the man had cuts and lacerations on his face. According to the report, when the deputy asked him where the attack occurred, he couldn’t remember it and couldn’t find an address. He also could not access his Facebook account which would have contained the address.
The man then told the deputies that he needed to go to the hospital. The investigation is continuing.
The only description of the attackers the man gave to deputies was that they were three white men in their thirties. Two of them were shirtless, one was wearing brown shorts.
