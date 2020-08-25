Report card day, of sorts, for Rowan-Salisbury Schools administrators one week into new school year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school systems in North Carolina began in-person classes with a modified schedule in the last two weeks. Rowan-Salisbury Schools began in-person teaching a week on August 17.
Students who chose that option over the Virtual Academy option go to class 2 days a week and learn remotely for 3 days.
A meeting was held on Tuesday via Zoom that included Rowan-Salisbury Schools administrators, state education leaders and local elected officials.
They also got a chance to hear from students and teachers describing the day-to-day life of in-person school during a pandemic.
“It’s a little harder to understand some of the kids and teachers with the masks,” one student from China Grove Elementary School told the audience.
“It really hasn’t been that bad coming back to school during Plan B. I admit that wearing a mask all day is hard I also miss seeing my friends and teachers smiling faces, I wish I could stand closer to my friends so we can laugh and joke around with each other, but I know that this is the safest way,” said 8th grader Angelica Bautista.
The district wanted to get a progress report on how things have gone since classes started one week ago on Monday. Many showed pictures and videos, including a presentation that showed how social distancing looks in the hall at China Grove Elementary School, a classroom with lunch being brought to the students, and an outside area created for socially distant recess.
At North Rowan Elementary, an outside classroom has worked well. Administrators say they’ll be installing more outdoor learning spaces.
“Simple but perfect for an outdoor learning environment,” said administrator Anthony Vann.
The meeting also included a rare live look inside a classroom.
Athletics are a big part of school life,and were an important part of the meeting.
Three weeks ago, RSS Athletic Director Rick Vanhoy told WBTV “We want to get our kids back but do it as safely as we can.”
The first sports to be played will be cross-country and volleyball, beginning in November. Vanhoy said today that students have been practicing, and that so far, that has gone well.
“I think our coaches were just glad to have face-to-face contact with those young people,” Vanhoy said.
Transportation has been another big challenge due to a bus driver shortage and limited capacity on buses.
“The state has very strict guidelines for our buses, 24 max,” said Transportation Director Tim Beck.
School leaders asked parents to find alternatives to the school bus so that buses don’t have to run extra routes. That has worked so far, but, Beck said on Tuesday that it may be changing/
“There are several schools that we are seeing that we’re going to have run additional routes,” Beck added.
There was also discussion about quarantine rooms within schools where students will go if they display symptoms of COVID-19. Those rooms are being equipped with air scrubbers, according to Dr. Lynn Moody.
