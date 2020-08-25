Press release: Salisbury VA Medical Center’s nursing home continues to perform at a 5-star level

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Community Living Center (CLC) at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center continues to provide care for veterans at an outstanding level, according to a press release, maintaining a five-star rating for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.
“Maintaining a five-star rating requires a lot of work and attention to detail,” said Dr. Mark Heuser, associate chief of staff for Geriatrics and Extended Care. “The starting point is understanding that by providing the best care and documenting that care accurately will translate into excellent measures, which is reflected in the five-star rating system used for all long-term care facilities in the US, not just VA.”
The rating considers the facility’s RN staffing levels, quality measures, and the survey. Long Term Care Institute conducts the survey, which according to Lauren Crotts, chief nurse for Geriatrics and Extended Care, is the hardest metric.
“They interview patients, family, staff, review policies, and perform chart reviews,” said Crotts. “It’s a complicated process. They look at the whole environment of care, how much like home it is, how institutionalized it is, does your staff know the Veterans. The survey is so difficult because you never know what you’re going to get. It’s very complex. It’s all about the type of surveyors and what they are looking for.”
A couple of years ago VA adopted the same measurements as the civilian sector so it could compare its facilities with those in the community. Salisbury VA saw its previous VA rating drop to one star with the institution of the new system. It wasn’t that the care had changed; the metrics had.
“When the new measurement was started, we didn’t have the opportunity to fully understand the complete tool and the few changes made to it by the VA,” said Heuser.
The fact is VA could play it safe and only accept low-risk admissions—a no fall risk or someone in relatively good health—to make getting a high rating easier. But VA doesn’t do that.
“We don’t shy away from difficult admissions because of how it may impact our quality measure,” said Crotts. “We look at it as a challenge. We take care of very complex wounds.
Right now, we are ranked better than many of the facilities we compare to in our community.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, only one resident of the 124-bed CLC has tested positive for COVID-19 even though multiple employees have.
“That probably is a result of good techniques that the staff are using every day, not only their hand washing but in their use of personal protective equipment,” said Heuser. “It’s a real compliment to the staff.”
Though the CLC boasts a five-star rating, CLC leadership and staff are looking for ways to become even better.
“Even though we are five stars in quality, we are implementing a new program to review quality data from a different angle,” said Crotts. “It’s important to continually update our practices and look at new ways of dissecting the data. Just because we are sitting at five stars doesn’t mean we aren’t going to shoot for better.”
