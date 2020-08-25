Police say street racing led to 3-car crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say street racing was to blame for a three car crash that happened on Sunday night on Jake Alexander Boulevard.
According to the report, it happened just after 7:15 pm near Sunset Drive when the driver of a black Mercedes began racing with the driver of a silver Honda.
The drivers turned from Jake Alexander Boulevard onto Mooresville Road. Daniel Tucker of Salisbury, driving the Mercedes, allegedly ran a red light and hit an Acura and a Honda.
Tucker was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The driver of the Acura, a 16-year-old from Walkertown, was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Jennifer Jolon, 22, of Salisbury, who was driving the black Honda, was also taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.
