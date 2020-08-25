North Charleston Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old North Charleston girl missing since Sunday.
Aliyah Reese was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, according to a release from the police department.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with letters on the left side, black jeans with cuts up the front legs and gray Croc shoes. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and black and blonde hair.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.
