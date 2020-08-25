New colorful fridges coming to Charlotte to help feed the hungry, bring community together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the next couple of weeks, you’re going to start seeing these colorful fridges pop up around the Charlotte area.
It’s a new project from Da Village Pop Up Shop working to help feed food insecure communities in Charlotte but they have bigger goals for this project as well, including bringing the community together.
“Growing up everyone said it takes a village to raise a child,” said Shamelle Jackson who started the organization Da Villafe Pop Up Shop. “The village to me is however old you are you still need your village you still need your circle, you still need your community.”
That definition of ‘village’ is one of her driving motivators and the reason why she continues to find ways to help her neighbors and the entire Charlotte community.
The group already runs pop up shops for the homeless community in Charlotte where they people can shop for new clothes, toiletries and things they might need. Of course, it’s completely free for anyone in need.
But their newest project is centered around four technicolor fridges, donated to them by a community member.
Soon, you’ll start seeing them placed around Charlotte in areas of the greatest need. Inside, the fridges will be stocked with fresh food, fruit and water and will be free for anyone who might need some extra help.
Jackson says you might be surprised by who really needs it the most.
“You just never know. People might look like they have it together,” she said. “But no one knew even at my job. No one knew my background no one knew I was living at a shelter. "
Jackson started this organization knowing her experience from staying at a shelter with her two kids when she lived in Washington, D.C.
She said she wished she had something like Da Village Pop Up Shop while she was looking for community support.
“When I lived in a shelter I always asked, ‘why do people not help?” Like where is the community at when you need certain things,” she said.
Jackson rules her life following this motto: “Be a blessing on purpose.”
Jackson’s mission is to help others but sometimes it’s not as well received as she’d like. She placed the first fridge over the summer, but it was vandalized just a few weeks later and had to be removed from the street.
The temperature was turned down so things went bad, and things were poured out making the fridge sticky and attractive to bugs.
“I just though someone had to do this on purpose,” she said.
But Jackson kept moving forward. She says although the first fridge was damaged, the village wasn’t. The group has now found four secure and safe locations to place the fridges, which they will be doing in the next few weeks.
Jackson says the first one is going to be placed outside Oh My Soul in Noda by this week.
The fridges will be stocked with fresh food from the grocery stores and local farmers who are going to donate their produce.
The fridges run on a give and take model, so you can take what you need, but you can also feel free to donate any extra items you have to the fridges to keep them stocked.
