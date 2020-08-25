Mild, cloudy trends turns sunny, hot through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue to filter sunshine across the WBTV viewing area this afternoon, therefore highs should only reach the mid-80s today.
A couple isolated showers or thundershowers can’t be ruled out especially west of I-77 this afternoon, but most neighborhoods should remain fairly dry. Clouds will stick around through the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the 70s by daybreak Wednesday.
If you thought 90° temperatures were done and over with for the year, think again. Wednesday's highs will top out in the 90s across the Piedmont as high pressure nudges into the Carolinas.
We’ll also have fairly dry weather through the remainder of the workweek. Rain chances inch up Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Laura brushes over North Carolinas potential bringing some noticeable winds gusts and steady showers.
Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours as the system enters into the warm, open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Laura will move northwest with a potential landfall as a major hurricane likely near the Texas-Louisiana border late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
