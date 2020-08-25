Man accused of shooting into car with children inside in S.C. road rage incident

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies accuse a Charlotte man of firing a stolen gun at another man leaving a South Carolina gas station.
The incident occurred Aug. 15 in Indian Land, and deputies say road rage fueled the shooting.
The victim came to Indian Land to buy gas around 3:30 p.m., and had his 5- and 2-year-old daughters strapped into car seats in the back seat of his truck.
The suspect, 23-year-old Haskel Patton III, was allegedly driving a 2017 Jaguar XE with a paper license tag. Both drivers were heading south when the victim says Patton was weaving in and out of traffic behind him.
The accuser pulled into a gas station near the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Highway 160, and Patton pulled into an adjacent business, deputies say.
As the victim circled around the gas station and onto Lengers Way toward Highway 160, Patton allegedly got behind him again, until both vehicles turned right from Highway 160 and were side by side.
The accuser alleged that the front passenger window rolled down and Patton fired a shot that struck the driver’s door and shattered the rolled up window of the victim.
The victim, a concealed weapons permit holder, then fired several return shots at Patton’s Jaguar. The victim suffered several cuts to the right forearm by broken glass, but nobody was hit by the bullets.
Patton allegedly left the scene, but a deputy saw a matching Jaguar at the Chick-fil-A in Indian Land and wrote the number of the paper tag on it.
Officers then tracked it to Patton’s Charlotte driveway, where it had three apparent bullet holes. A loaded handgun was found between the driver’s seat and the door. The pistol was reported stolen by the Rock Hill Police Department in 2018.
Patton turned himself into deputies. He faces three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.
He has since posted $75,000 bond.
“It is amazing that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This occurred mid-afternoon on a Saturday in what is probably the busiest spot in this county. I encourage people to drive carefully and be respectful toward each other on our roadways. Road rage incidents have led to extreme violence and death far too many times. There is no place in our society for behavior like this. Thanks to an alert deputy and the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department we were able to identify Patton and make the appropriate charges in this case.”
