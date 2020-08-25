Lincoln Co. deputies shot while serving warrants released from hospital, man killed ID’d

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Lincoln County deputies were injured in a shooting while serving warrants to a person who was killed during the altercation.
Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Gaston Webbs Road. After clearing the call and leaving, officers then found out that the man living in the home, identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Corey Lee Cutler, had four outstanding warrants.
When the deputies returned to the home Cutler ran inside and started firing at them with a shotgun, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was shot and killed when deputies returned fire.
Officials say Deputy W. Spurling was struck in the face by shotgun pellets. He was transported6 to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. He was released from the hospital later Monday night.
Deputy B. Alexander was struck by a pellet in the arm and was treated and released from Atrium Health - Lincoln.
Per sheriff’s office policy, both deputies are on administrative leave while the NCSBI investigates the incident.
“This shooting of my officers and Mr. Cutler is a tragedy for my officers, the community, Mr. Cutler and his family,” Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said. “We appreciate the community prayers for our officers and the Cutler family.”
“We’re all family on this road anyway, we all protect each other, the police officers, they protect us around here,” neighbor Samantha Stamey-Hill said. “When you call them, they’re here for us no matter what and I hate that the officers got shot.”
No other information was provided.
