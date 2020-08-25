Laura strengthens - still likely to become a major hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest update has Hurricane Laura's winds at 80mph. It is moving WNW at 17mph.
The storm track is very similar to the last update at 2pm. The gulf coast is bracing for a category 3 hurricane Wednesday night.
The target seems to be close to the Texas/ Louisiana border.
The storm will move pretty quickly as it reaches land. It won’t sit over the same places and cause widespread flooding - but there will certainly be a lot of rain, as there is with any tropical system.
What does this mean for us? We could see some effects by the weekend. As the storm wraps up and around, it will move just north of us.
That could certainly mean rain for us. Thunderstorms, a few severe, can’t be ruled out before we clear out and dry out by Sunday.
We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
