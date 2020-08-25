Laura now a hurricane, forecast to rapidly strengthen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane hunters located winds greater than 75 mph in Laura this morning and the storm has been upgraded to hurricane status.
Laura has now cleared western Cuba and has nothing but wide-open warm water in front of it as it plows toward the Texas coast. Given the warm water and low-shear environment, Laura is forecast to strengthen further – likely rapidly - before approaching the Texas coast before landfall early Thursday.
At this point, Laura is forecast to be a category three – major – hurricane with sustained winds of at least 115 mph Thursday morning, though it is possible it could be even stronger at landfall.
Laura is drifting W-NW at 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue today as the storm slides around the periphery of a huge east coast ridge of high pressure. A turn more toward the N-NW is expected Wednesday.
Most of the model guidance suggests a push further west than the current National Hurricane Center forecast and I think we’ll see a track adjustment deeper away from the TX/LA border in time.
The error rate on a 48 hour tropical cyclone track is about 80 miles, while the intensity forecast can often times be off by 15-20 mph, nearly a full category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale.
At this point, the remnants of Laura are forecast to trek through Kentucky and Virginia Friday into Saturday, and it is possible we in the WBTV viewing area could get some gusty winds with an elevated rain risk late Friday into Saturday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
