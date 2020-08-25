Kannapolis accepting applications from non-profits for COVID-19 relief grant

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is seeking applications from non-profit organizations who have programs that provide direct services to prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19. The City has designated $196,000 in funding to go to non-profits who meet these criteria. Existing or new programs are eligible for funding.
Funds will be awarded to non-profits whose programs and services benefit Kannapolis residents.
The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m., on September 11, 2020.
- Funds must be used for direct services to prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19.
- Funds must not be used solely on salaries.
- This is a reimbursable grant. Receipts must be provided and approved to receive reimbursement.
- The minimum request is $10,000.
Applications will be reviewed by the City of Kannapolis Community Improvement Commission and city staff with final approval by the Kannapolis City Council. This is a one-time allotment of funds.
For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Applications are also available to download @ www.kannapolisnc.gov.
