Kannapolis accepting applications from non-profits for COVID-19 relief grant
The City has designated $196,000 in funding to go to non-profits who meet these criteria. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | August 25, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated August 25 at 6:50 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is seeking applications from non-profit organizations who have programs that provide direct services to prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19. The City has designated $196,000 in funding to go to non-profits who meet these criteria. Existing or new programs are eligible for funding.

Funds will be awarded to non-profits whose programs and services benefit Kannapolis residents.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m., on September 11, 2020.

  • Funds must be used for direct services to prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19.
  • Funds must not be used solely on salaries.
  • This is a reimbursable grant.  Receipts must be provided and approved to receive reimbursement.
  • The minimum request is $10,000.

Applications will be reviewed by the City of Kannapolis Community Improvement Commission and city staff with final approval by the Kannapolis City Council. This is a one-time allotment of funds.

For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.  Applications are also available to download @ www.kannapolisnc.gov.

