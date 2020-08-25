The heat returns!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have had a bit of a break in the temperature department. The break is over tomorrow. We will be heading for the 90s and staying there for the rest of the week.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s both days. The humidity will be high too. There's a small chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.
Friday will bring a little better t-storm chance. It goes up to 30%. Highs will still be in the low 90s.
The most unsettled time will be over the weekend. Hurricane Laura is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. It should strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday night close to the Texas/ Louisiana border.
From there, it will weaken and head northeast. It will make a close pass just north of us on Saturday. As it moves through Virginia, it could bring rain and even a few severe thunderstorms. We’ll be keeping an eye on it.
Things will be clearing out and drying out Sunday and next week. In fact, some models are bringing in highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity early next week.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
