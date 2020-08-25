Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Wyatt Brian Meyers was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at his home on Windy Woods Drive in Morganton. He was discovered missing along with is Xbox from his room.
Meyers is described as a white male, 5′5″ tall and 130 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.
It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left his residence.
At this time, it is believed that Meyers is not in any danger.
Anyone who sees Meyers or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.