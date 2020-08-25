COVID-19 case identified within Clover HS football program, team activities suspended

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A case of the coronavirus has been identified within the Clover High School football program and team activities are now suspended.
According to officials, football has been in phase I of the SCHSL plan since June 10.
The district was notified this week that an individual involved with the football program at Clover High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Per district protocols school officials have followed DHEC guidelines, isolated appropriately and quarantined anyone in close contact with a positive test.
In the abundance of caution Clover High School officials are taking the rest of the week to deep clean, sanitize, and reset all areas associated with the football program.
The school has also suspended all football team activities through Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The team does not start practicing until Sept. 8 under the return to play guidelines from the SCHSL. The first game is not until Sept. 25.
At this time, Clover High School remains in its hybrid model with only half the students on campus daily. Officials say they will continue to monitor the health and safety of all students and staff according to our reopening plan.
