Confederate statue to remain at Gaston Co. courthouse after plan to relocate falls through

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The confederate monument outside of Gaston County’s courthouse will remain where it is after the plan to relocate it fell through.
Originally on Aug. 3, 2020, the Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted to give the Confederate Heroes Monument to the Charles Q. Petty Camp of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.
A deed was then fully drafted and sent to the Charles Q. Petty Camp of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans refused to sign the deed, thereby refusing to accept legal ownership of the monument.
On Tuesday, the board voted 4-3 to approve rescinding the Aug. 3 vote giving the monument to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Language in the resolution indicates the statue will remain where it is in front of the Gaston County Courthouse.
Chairman Philbeck indicated a future effort on trying to gift the monument to a different group could be considered, but that would have to come at a later date.
Commissioners Worley and Hovis presented an alternate resolution that would rescind the gifting to the SCV but included language that the county would continue to seek out a nonprofit to give the statue to. That resolution was voted down 4-3.
You can read the law which guides the removal and relocation of monuments here.
