CMS class interrupted with inappropriate behavior during ‘zoom bombing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say a class was interrupted Tuesday by inappropriate behavior during a “zoom bombing”.
WBTV reached out and a CMS spokesperson says the district is aware of inappropriate comments and behaviors during Zoom classroom meetings during remote learning.
A message was sent to families of students in the class, informing them of an “online incident” that occurred in the class Tuesday.
CMS told families that during the student’s online meeting, the class was interrupted by a Zoom bombing incident.
Zoom bombing typically involves an unauthorized visitor to a Zoom meeting sharing inappropriate messages in the chat box or speaking inappropriately to the class.
CMS officials says there are a number of security procedures that they follow to prevent this from happening including:
- Using waiting rooms to admit students;
- Disabling student-to-student chat; and
- Allowing only signed-in users to join.
The district says they will continue to explore additional methods of preventing interruptions to remote learning.
No further information about the incident was provided.
