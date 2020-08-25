CMPD to release video of June 2 tear gas incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will release video of the June 2 tear gas incident, which happened during protests in the wake of the police shooting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Min., tomorrow afternoon, WBTV has learned.
A judge ordered release of this video after a court hearing this past Friday, August 21, a CMPD source with knowledge of the court order told WBTV. The source asked not to be identified because details of the order have not yet been made public.
Members of the Charlotte City Council met in closed session Tuesday night to watch the video, which includes roughly 50 different video sources, including police body cameras, helicopter video and surveillance video from the Government Center.
The video will bring additional transparency to an incident in which protesters said they were effectively trapped when CMPD officers deployed tear gas from both sides of 4th Street.
Video from Queen City Nerve first brought attention to the department’s use of chemical munitions during protests that night.
In the days following the incident, then-CMPD Chief Kerr Putney called what happened a mistake and said officers are working to continue to build trust.
CMPD requested the State Bureau of Investigation review the incident and, separately, filed a petition asking a judge to enter an order allowing the department to release the video.
At the conclusion of Friday’s hearing, the CMPD source said, a judge entered an order allowing the department to show the video to council on Tuesday and to release the video publicly after noon on Wednesday.
The hearing was made public on any court calendar or publicized ahead of time.
