Cissie Graham Lynch, Billy Graham’s granddaugther, to give speech at RNC 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cissie Graham Lynch, the daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham, will speak Tuesday night at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
“Over the last four years I have expressed my thankfulness to President Donald Trump and his administration for standing up for and protecting our #ReligiousFreedom. I’m honored to have been asked to stand during the #RNC2020 and share that thanks on the convention stage,” Graham Lynch tweeted.
Cissie was raised in the two ministries her father now leads - the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.
Since 2010, Cissie has worked as part of the two organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson.
She serves on the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council and encourages people to speak boldly on issues including life, family, and faith.
Cissie’s father, Franklin Graham, will speak Thursday after former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Son of the deceased evangelist Billy Graham, Franklin followed in his father’s footsteps and became an evangelist himself. He is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and in 2018, began selling “Pray for 45” T-shirts.
In 2019, Graham was among more than 250 Christian leaders calling for June 2 to become a “Special Day of Prayer for the President.”
