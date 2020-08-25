Charges pending in deadly Lincoln County crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. on NC 73 at Amity Church Road. Troopers say a Dodge pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign while attempting to turn left on NC 73 and collided with a Toyota van.
The driver of the Toyota, identified by officials as 61-year-old Joey Dean Harvey, was killed. Two passengers in the van were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, a 25-year-old, was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation and troopers say charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.