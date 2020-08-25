Caught on Camera: Sumter day care worker arrested, accused of hitting, tossing child

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A former day care worker has been arrested after being accused of hitting and tossing a 5-year-old child.
Tiana McElveen, 24, has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Officials say the incident occurred at a day care facility in the 4200 block of Thomas Sumter Highway.
Surveillance video shows two children reportedly getting into an altercation over a toy when McElveen appeared to have struck one of the children in the face before tossing him to the ground twice.
She has since been terminated from her position at the facility and the Department of Social Services has been notified.
McElveen was taken into custody on August 20 and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. She was released after paying a $1,500 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.