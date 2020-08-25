Catawba Ridge Copperheads ready to strike in year 2 of football

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It is August 25th which means we are one month from the start of the high school football season in South Carolina and at Catawba Ridge, they can’t wait for year 2 to finally kickoff.
“I’m going to be so happy,” said Copperhead linebacker Will Lowman. “I’m just so ready. I’m just so thankful that we actually get a season this year.”
Staying safe from COVID-19 is still a priority at Catawba Ridge. Face coverings are required as players looks over play sheets with coaches. But when the helmets are put on, it’s all about football. They know they are very lucky to even be playing. Take a look over the state line just 10 minutes away from campus and the public schools in North Carolina have to wait until spring of 2021 to hit the gridiron.
“We talk about that a lot,” said head coach Zac Lendyak. “We need to take everyday as a blessing that we are out here and get the chance to play and do it the right way. Wear the mask and social distance so we have the chance to play football because we know any day it can be taken away from us.”
This will be Catawba Ridge’s 2nd football season ever. Last year, they started out 2-0, but hit the skids after that as they lost 8 straight to finish the year.
With all 22 starters back, experience will be on their side this time around. Before their first game last season, coach looked around and only 2 players had ever played a varsity football game. At times in 2019, the Copperheads were starting 8 freshmen.
“We were as inexperienced as we could be,” said coach. “So now that we have that, some of those jitters are out of there. They know what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them. We got our feelings hurt when we were 2-0 and feeling good about ourselves, but that’s football. How to bounce back from one play to the next one-- one game to the next. So I think we will be ready.”
The Copperheads played some pretty stiff competition last season as they took on Weddington, who won the North Carolina 3AA state championship. They also faced Clover, who play in the South Carolina AAAAA Upper State Semifinals. The Ridge lost both games but that stiff competition could pay off this year.
This season they will be their first as a member of region 3-AAAA and on September 25th, their first game will be against the favorites to win the league title in South Pointe. The Stallions have won 6 straight region championships. A tough way to start, but the mindset of this Catawba Ridge team is different from the year one inexperienced group.
“We’re going to shock the world once we play South Pointe,” said Copperheads wide receiver Quinten Jackson. “They’re a good team. We are going to win so when we do win, we’ll be shocking everybody.”
Yes, the trash talking has started. Catawba Ridge will be at South Pointe on September 25th.
It can’t get here fast enough.
