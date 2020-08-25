Cabarrus Courthouse construction update: Union Street detour extended

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of Union Street near the intersection of Means Avenue in downtown Concord will remain closed as crews work to move and reconnect underground utilities. The work is part of the Cabarrus County Courthouse renovation/construction project.
Messer Construction Project Executive Jason Harris cited “unforeseen existing conditions and weather delays” in a notice announcing the extended timeline.
The closure started on July 20 and was expected to end on August 28. Crews now estimate the work to continue through September 11, with the road re-opening to traffic on September 12.
Traffic is re-routed as follows: Motorists traveling northwest on Union Street will take a left onto Barbrick Avenue, a right on Spring Street and then a right on Cabarrus Avenue to get back to Union Street. Motorists traveling southeast on Union will take a right onto Cabarrus Avenue and then a left onto Spring Street to get back to Union.
Construction on the Courthouse project began earlier this year with crews working mainly nights inside the existing Courthouse. On August 6, a small, socially distanced group gathered in front of the Cabarrus County Government Center to mark the start of the first large-scale publicly visible work. In the coming weeks, crews will begin demolition of the existing Courthouse annex to make way for the footprint of the new building.
In addition to the expansion, the project will create a public plaza on the current Means Avenue, which will allow for better access from Church and Union streets. The entire 250,000-square-foot expansion/renovation project is expected to last five years.
Construction impacts
Local businesses remain open during the expansion/renovation project. For more information on the shops, restaurants and businesses of downtown Concord, visit www.concorddowntown.com.
For more information on the courthouse construction project, including video updates, renderings and construction announcements, visit https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/courthouse-construction-project.
