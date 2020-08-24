Updates: RNC 2020 kicks off in Charlotte with surprise speeches from Trump, Pence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with the official business in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Republican National Convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Monday’s convention proceedings were attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
The convention week will feature four nights of speakers ranging from the president’s most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill to members of his family to Americans who the Trump campaign says have written “the great American story.”
The convention, themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” will close Thursday with President Trump delivering a speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House.
The RNC events in Charlotte concluded around 3 p.m. The RNC was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE), which ran from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m.
The opening morning in Charlotte featured surprised speeches from the president and the vice president.
President Donald Trump spoke on multiple subjects from unity to the pandemic as he addressed delegates during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte on Monday.
The president touched down aboard Air Force One at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport just before noon. His motorcade then moved through uptown to the Charlotte Convention Center, where the RNC’s official business of re-nominating Trump as the official Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential election.
President Trump took the stage to cheers and chants of “four more years” from the crowd. He then thanked the crowd and began his speech.
“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said before remarking on the “special evening” that was the 2016 election. “We have to be very careful and we have to win. Our country is counting on it. This is the biggest, this is it. Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction or in an even greater direction.”
As President Donald Trump landed in Charlotte aboard Air Force One, Vice President Mike Pence spoke across town at the Charlotte Convention Center during the Republican National Convention.
“I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that is, not just the Republican party, but America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said around noon Monday. The audience responded in chants of “four more years!”
During his nearly 20 minute speech, Pence spoke about the “agenda” of the Democratic party, listing higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion and cutting finding to law enforcement.
After leaving Charlotte, Trump visited the Asheville area with daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.
The three visited the Farmers to Families Food Box farm, taking a tour of Flavor 1st Growers and Packers in Mills River, North Carolina.
Trump announced that USDA will provide another billion dollars for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. It pays farmers and packers to produce the food boxes to help families in need due to the pandemic.
Here is who will speak at the Republican National Convention:
Monday
In order of appearance
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York
- Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA
- Rebecca Friedrichs, public school teacher
- Tanya Weinreis, small business owner whose coffee shop qualified for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program
- Representative Matt Gaetz
- Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee
- Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee
- Amy Johnson Ford, nurse practitioner
- Dr. G.E. Ghali, surgeon
- Representative Jim Jordan
- Herschel Walker, former NFL player and businessman
- Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member
- Vernon Jones, Georgia state representative
- Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters
- Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
- Sean Parnell, Republican congressional nominee
- Maximo Alvarez, founder of Sunshine Gasoline
- Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
- Donald Trump, Jr., oldest son of President Trump
- Senator Tim Scott
Tuesday
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president
- Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist
- Eric Trump, son of Mr. Trump
- Tiffany Trump, daughter of Mr. Trump
Wednesday
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn
- Senator Joni Ernst
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw
- Representative Elise Stefanik
- Representative Lee Zeldin
- Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence
- Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor
- Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president
- Jack Brewer, former NFL player
- Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran
- Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee
- Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
- Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
- Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby
- Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president
- Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee
- Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump
Thursday
- President Trump
- HUD Secretary Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- Senator Tom Cotton
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
- Representative Jeff Van Drew
- Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser
- Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant
- Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
- Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
- Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS
- Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
