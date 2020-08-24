Two tropical cyclones in the Gulf, high heat in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy showers dot the Charlotte area this morning as a surge of moisture from Tropical Storm Marco – in the northern Gulf of Mexico – slides our way.
The showers should tend to die down by late morning, and the remainder of the day will be warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures today will run in the middle 80s, making it the coolest day of the week ahead.
Widely scattered thunderstorms will flare up this afternoon and evening and – given the tropical humidity in place - a couple of these may be on the heavy side.
There may even be a lingering shower overnight with lows near 70°.
A warming trend will develop through the midweek period, with upper 80s on Tuesday, and lower 90s in the forecast Wednesday right through Saturday, above average for this time of the year. Isolated thunderstorms – at no more than a 30% chance any given day - will continue right through the weekend.
We are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, with both tropical systems expected to make landfall around the Louisiana coast this week. Tropical Storm Marco is expected to skirt the Louisiana coast -perhaps making landfall late tonight or early Tuesday before dying out over east Texas midweek.
Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move over western Cuba late today, and then strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Laura is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a category two hurricane, though it is possible it could be a category three – a major hurricane – at landfall. At this point, tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura looks to remain north of the Carolinas late in the week, so there is little impact – direct or otherwise – expected here.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
