Trump, Pence speak as Charlotte-portion of RNC ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Republican National Convention events in Charlotte concluded with very little disruption on Monday.
The business portion of the convention, which included surprise speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, carried on from 6 a.m. until around 3 p.m.
The Republican National Convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Monday’s convention proceedings were attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
Trump will accept his nomination from the White House on Thursday.
He will seek presidential reelection in November against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
During that time, only one arrest was made.
RNC security officials say someone unlawfully entered the temporary security perimeter near the convention. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested the person.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 28-year-old Andrew Haire jumped a four-foot fence near the area of East Stonewall Street and South Brevard Street, trespassing under NCGS 14-159.12.
Police said the fence was a pre-existing fence in place to prohibit access to the City of Charlotte’s light rail system, which was closed to the public for access due to the RNC events. Haire was arrested and charged with first-degree trespass and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.
Investigators do not believe Haire intended to interfere with the RNC.
“The individual did not enter an area where delegates are present for the RNC or impact any planned events,” RNC security officials say.
The convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, began at 9 a.m.
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.
Watch the convention live below
Air Force One landed in Charlotte around 11:45 a.m. as Trump planned to make a visit to Asheville, but also made an appearance at the convention.
Protests are expected to continue Monday, which could mark day 4 of protests in Charlotte.
Just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers tweeted out disturbances along Tryon Street. Police said demonstrators started to move barricades, construction cones and trash cans, and preceded to impede traffic.
CMPD said slow-moving traffic was surrounded by demonstrators, and officers were assaulted when they attempted to intervene.
Several people were arrested, according to police.
Speakers on Monday include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. So are the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who garnered national attention in June for brandishing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home, the Observer reports.
The convention was initially expected to bring 50,000 visitors to uptown Charlotte, leaving around $150 million in economic benefits. But because it was scaled down from four days to a few hours due to the pandemic, experts now expect minimal business impact.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.