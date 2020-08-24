Tropical Storm, Storm Surge warnings discontinued for Gulf Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings have been discontinued for the Gulf Coast.
The deepest convection has been stripped away from the center of circulation.
That means it is a very unhealthy storm at this point. Tropical-storm-force winds will no longer be able to reach the Gulf Coast.
After it makes landfall later tonight, it should quickly weaken to a remnant low.
There will still be gusty winds at times. Rain is still in the forecast, but not the amount you would typically expect from a landfalling tropical system. Swells will cause dangerous rip currents but the storm surge possibility seems much lower.
This is all good news because the situation on Tropical Storm Laura remains unchanged.
It still seems likely that the storm will make landfall with 100+mph winds near the Texas/ Louisiana border Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.
We will continue to monitor the situation.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
