Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The storm is small and only has a limited area of tropical storm force winds to the northeast of the center. Even those winds will die down over the next few hours.
The storm isn’t looking anything like your typical tropical system. Most of the rain is well to the northeast. There’s very little rain right around the center.
The storm will continue to track to the NW as it weakens to a depression later tonight.
We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Laura as it moves toward the TX/LA border Wednesday night.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.