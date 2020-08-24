Tracking the tropics… even though it FEELS pretty tropical here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday wasn’t a particularly hot day – but it certainly was humid! Due to a feed of moisture out of the Gulf, dew points have been well into the tropical range all day. I wish I could tell you that will change. I can’t. The high humidity will stick around and temperatures will soon return to the 90s.
Tuesday will bring highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
After that, temperatures will jump to the 90s. Wednesday through Saturday will take us to the low 90s. It will be muggy too.
There’s a 20-30% chance for rain each day. By this weekend, rain chances will go up. Models are currently bringing the remnants of Laura our way. It wouldn’t mean high winds but it could make for better rain chances.
As of now, the tropics are pretty active. There is good news with Tropical Storm Marco. This storm is much less of a threat than originally expected.
It is being sheared apart so the circulation at the surface is heading west into Louisiana, while most of the rain is to the northeast.
Wet weather stretches through Georgia and into the eastern Carolinas. Those along the coast won’t see much more than gusty winds. They might not even get a lot of rain.
Laura is a different animal. It looks to be much bigger and stronger than Marco. Landfall will likely be close to the LA/TX border Wednesday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge seem likely.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.