Suspected meth traffickers arrested in Caldwell Co.

On the evening of Aug. 21, agents learned through surveillance techniques that Sumlin and Garland were traveling in Garland’s 2002 Ford F-150 with a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Agents spotted the truck being driven by Garland and stopped it in Lenoir. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was located in the passenger area of the vehicle hidden inside a bag. The methamphetamine has a total street value of $95,400 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.