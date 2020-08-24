Suspected meth traffickers arrested in Caldwell Co.

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit arrested two suspected methamphetamine traffickers Friday.
Michelle Lynn Sumlin, age 30, and Keith Wayne Garland, age 52, both from Burke County, were both arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The Lenoir Police Department Narcotics Division assisted in the investigation.
Both Sumlin and Garland were incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under $450,000 secured bonds each and they each had a first appearance Monday, Aug. 24.
On the evening of Aug. 21, agents learned through surveillance techniques that Sumlin and Garland were traveling in Garland’s 2002 Ford F-150 with a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Agents spotted the truck being driven by Garland and stopped it in Lenoir. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was located in the passenger area of the vehicle hidden inside a bag. The methamphetamine has a total street value of $95,400 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.
Sumlin has three prior drug cases pending in Superior Court in Lenoir from an investigation conducted in 2018. On those incidents, she sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on three different occasions.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. Anyone with information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County is encouraged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178, Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145 or Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.