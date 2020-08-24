Smoke from massive Chester Co. fire now visible on WBTV doppler radar

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Smoke from a massive fire burning in Chester County, S.C., can now be seen on radar.
Fire erupted at Carolina Poly, a plastic storage plant, around 5:15 a.m. Monday. Crews have continued battling the blaze with 5 firefighters suffering injuries.
A large plume of smoke can be seen on the WBTV doppler radar network making its way over I-77 in Chester County.
Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and determine whether evacuations are necessary, but say there is no immediate hazard. Still, residents are recommended to stay inside.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and EPA are investigating the scene.
