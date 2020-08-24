Lincoln County deputies shot while serving warrants, return fire and kill man with shotgun

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Lincoln County deputies were injured in a shooting while serving warrants to a person who was killed during the altercation.
Around 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Gaston Webbs Road. After clearing the call and leaving, officers then found out that the male living in the home had four outstanding warrants.
Deputies returned to the home, and the male ran inside the home and started firing at officers, according to Lincoln County deputies.
He shot two deputies and was then shot and killed when officers returned fire.
One deputy was taken to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte were he is being treated for shotgun pellets to the face. The other deputy was shot in the arm by shotgun pellets and was treated at Atrium Health - Lincon.
The name of the male who was killed has not been released.
No other information was provided.
