RNC 2020 updates: What to know in Charlotte on August 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - We’re updating with the latest on news from Charlotte as the Republican National Convention nears. President Donald Trump will arrive on Monday. Check back for updates.
Watch the convention live below
MONDAY’S ROLL CALL
The Republican National Convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, is scheduled to take place Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Air Force One is scheduled to land in Charlotte at 11:45 a.m. as the president heads to an afternoon event near Asheville, but reports say Trump will make an appearance at the convention.
The RNC’s already making news for who won’t be there. Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who’s locked in one of the nation’s most-watched reelection battles here in North Carolina, will be in Charlotte on Monday but not for the convention, his staff said.
Convention delegates expressed confidence that Trump will defeat Joe Biden despite trailing the Democrat in polls.
“When we talk to people on the ground, we are seeing a grassroots swell for him,” South Carolina delegate Glenn McCall of Rock Hill told the Observer. “A lot of people won’t talk to pollsters.”
LARGE PROTEST PLANNED
Protests are expected to continue Monday as RNC delegates wrap up their work and fly out of Charlotte.
“Resist RNC 2020” will hold a block party in uptown’s Marshall Park from 4:30-8 p.m. The non-partisan group said the gathering is intended to be peaceful and family friendly. Organizers expect about 2,000 people to show up.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported an additional four people were arrested as of 1 a.m Monday, including one person accused of interfering with an officer making an arrest.
In a series of tweets overnight, CMPD said protesters began blocking traffic on Tryon, College and 4th streets in uptown by standing in the streets and moving barricades and trash cans into travel lanes.
“A slow driving vehicle was surrounded by demonstrators and prevented from leaving the area. Officers intervened and were assaulted by demonstrators,” CMPD said in a tweet. “Demonstrators refused to clear the intersection. While officers were clearing the intersection, they deployed pepper spray and made two arrests.”
Around 1:30 a.m., Charlotte Uprising tweeted, “The police are spraying protestors who are de esaclating and walking away. They are evil.”
Arrests in recent days have included juveniles and police say the charges have included, damage to property, assaulting a government official and possession of a weapon during a protest.
WHERE TO WATCH
All major television and cable news networks will broadcast the RNC. The RNC will also livestream convention events on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Alexa, CNET.com says.
Speakers on Monday include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. So are the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who garnered national attention in June for brandishing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home.
WHAT ABOUT BUSINESSES?
The convention was initially expected to bring 50,000 visitors to uptown Charlotte and leave $150 million in economic benefits. But because it was scaled down from four days to a few hours due to the pandemic, experts now expect minimal business impact.
The 300 to 400 convention guests expected are about the number Aria Tuscan Grill owner Pierre Bader would normally serve on a pre-pandemic Friday or Saturday night. “We’re expecting nothing from it,” he said.
Still, city boosters and some small businesses say any additional dollars in the economy are helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of the economic impact and the way we measure impact is really about visitor spending,” said Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. “Certainly it’s not going to be that kind of event obviously ....”