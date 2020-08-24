Police seeks to identify trio who hung up ‘Abolished The Police’ banner at King St. parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking to identify three people in connection to a vandalism in downtown Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department released pictures of three people in reference to the vandalism that happened on 399 King Street on Aug. 18 at 1:15 a.m.
A manager said three people were inside of a parking garage on the 4th floor and spray painted “ACAB” on the ground inside the parking garage.
The manager reported that the three individuals hung a white cloth like banner with purple that read “ABOLISHED THE POLICE” with unknown symbols. A police report states the banner was hanging from an open space facing toward Marion square Park.
The trio was last seen heading south on King Street.
“At this time, it is unknown if the perpetrators caused any further damages while inside of the parking garage,” police said.
The investigative report mentioned a similar incident that was reported and may be related.
Surveillance footage and the banner were placed into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200, Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at (843) 554-1111, or the Team-1 Office (843)-720-3913.
