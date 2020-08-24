One arrested after ‘unlawfully’ entering security perimeter near RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was arrested outside the Charlotte Convention Center Monday as the Republican National Convention kicked off.
RNC security officials say someone unlawfully entered the temporary security perimeter near the convention. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested the person.
“The individual did not enter an area where delegates are present for the RNC or impact any planned events,” RNC security officials say.
The convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, began at 9 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 1 p.m.
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.
Watch the convention live below
Air Force One is scheduled to land in Charlotte at 11:45 a.m. as Trump plans to make a visit to Asheville, but reports say Trump will make an appearance at the convention, the Charlotte Observer reports.
Protests are expected to continue Monday, which could mark day 4 of protests in Charlotte.
Just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers tweeted out disturbances along Tryon Street. Police said demonstrators started to move barricades, construction cones and trash cans, and preceded to impede traffic.
CMPD said slow-moving traffic was surrounded by demonstrators, and officers were assaulted when they attempted to intervene.
Several people were arrested, according to police.
Speakers on Monday include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. So are the St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who garnered national attention in June for brandishing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home, the Observer reports.
The convention was initially expected to bring 50,000 visitors to uptown Charlotte, leaving around $150 million in economic benefits. But because it was scaled down from four days to a few hours due to the pandemic, experts now expect minimal business impact.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.