262 new COVID-19 cases last week, 2 more clusters at ECU as students begin move-out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says it had 262 new cases of COVID-19 among students and two more clusters of COVID-19 have been found at dorms on campus.
ECU released new figures late Monday afternoon for last week’s cases on campus. It says five additional employees tested positive.
Among students tested last week, nearly 26% of them had positive results. The number of new students cases jumped 9 times from the week before when the university had just 29 new cases.
To date, ECU has had 370 students and 22 employees with the virus.
The new clusters were found at Jones Hall White Hall, both with six cases each. This makes 11 clusters identified on campus since students returned to classes two weeks ago.
ECU has paused instruction until Wednesday when it plans to start virtual classes for all undergraduates.
Many students have already started moving out. But for those who want to stay, ECU Residential living said they can request to do so. If approved, they will be moved to a single room at College Hill with no extra charge.
Residential Living also said students who paid their housing fee for the Fall of 2020 will get a prorated, or partial, credit on their student account.
As for dining, they said students will get a partial refund for that as well, depending on how much was used on the plan as of August 30th.
COLLEGE HILL
Gateway Hall - 17 to 18 cases
Tyler Hall - 7 cases
Scott Hall - 6 cases
WEST END
Greene Hall - 10 cases
Clement Hall - 7 cases
White Hall - 6 cases
Fletcher Hall - 5 cases
Garrett Hall - 5 cases
CENTRAL CAMPUS
Fleming Hall - 6 cases
SPORTS
ECU football team - 10 cases
GREEK LIFE
Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority - 5 cases
Meanwhile, the university confirms that it has moved dozens of students into a private Greenville apartment complex for isolation/quarantine.
ECU will not name the apartment complex that as of Monday has 63 students now housed there. The university says the students are in a “contained unit” which aids in food delivery and other services that are being provided by ECU.
ECU says those students have been given printed instructions with what is expected during the quarantine which includes staying in their apartments.